Padres linked to 3-time All-Star slugger

The Atlanta Braves are expected to be sellers ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline as they fade further and further from playoff contention, and Marcell Ozuna is one player they could look to move.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported on Tuesday that there is “movement developing” around a potential trade for Ozuna. At least one team has reportedly had internal conversations about trying to acquire the 34-year-old.

While Olney did not say which team, he speculated that the San Diego Padres could emerge as a suitor for Ozuna.

The Padres have a need for a designated hitter, and the Braves may not ask for a massive haul if they decide to part with Ozuna.

It'll be interesting to see if the Padres emerge as a possible landing spot for Marcell Ozuna. San Diego has some of baseball's worst DH production this year — wRC+ of 82, which ranks 28th — and presumably, the prospect-strapped Padres wouldn't have to give up much to get him. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 29, 2025

Ozuna is in the final year of his contract and has a full no-trade clause. It is unclear if he would be open to playing for San Diego or any other team.

Ozuna’s average has slipped this season, as he is batting just .233 after hitting .302 and appearing in all 162 game for the Braves last year. He still has 14 home runs and is a reliable power hitter, however.

The Padres entered Tuesday with a record of 58-49. They are four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and clinging to the third NL Wild Card spot.