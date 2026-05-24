Draymond Green issues a profane threat to a fan over social media

Draymond Green may have forgotten to switch to his alt account this week.

The Golden State Warriors star Green has been serving as a guest host on ESPN’s “Inside the NBA” during the NBA’s conference finals round. While on the program, Green has drawn the ire of New York Knicks fans for his supposed failure to give proper credit to their team.

On Saturday, the Knicks took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 121-108 victory at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. That led to one particular female Knicks fan (with the handle @HanaHoops) tagging Green on X along with the message, “COME OUTSIDE B—H” (profanity edited by LBS).

In response, Green got even more disrespectful with the fan.

“Watch your mouth before I crush those dirty a– kids in your banner,” Green wrote (profanity also edited by LBS).

Green was referring to the user’s profile banner picture depicting two young girls. The user later clarified that the image was an old picture of her and a sibling.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green, now 36, is known for (among other things) his lack of a filter. While the last couple of weeks have seen Green go at everybody from Charles Barkley to Austin Rivers, the NBA likely will not be pleased about Green’s profane threat directed at a fan this week.