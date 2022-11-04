Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants

Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant.

A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.

Upton is a supermodel and Verlander’s wife. The two have a daughter, who was also in attendance for the game.

Their daughter Genevieve was wearing headphones so she wouldn’t be subjected to such chants (well, probably because it was too noisy for her).

Kate Upton telling her daughter Astros in 6 😊 pic.twitter.com/U3ppjfZxUb — Shay💋 (@sunshine0nme) November 3, 2022

Verlander and Upton have been together since 2014. They got married in 2017 and their daughter was born a year later. Verlander, 39, is coming off a Cy Young Award he won in 2021. He is hoping to win his second championship but dealt with control issues in Game 5 against the Phillies.