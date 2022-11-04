 Skip to main content
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants

November 3, 2022
by Larry Brown
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton smiling

Jul 17, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; American League pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros (35) and his wife Kate Upton during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant.

A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.

Upton is a supermodel and Verlander’s wife. The two have a daughter, who was also in attendance for the game.

Their daughter Genevieve was wearing headphones so she wouldn’t be subjected to such chants (well, probably because it was too noisy for her).

Verlander and Upton have been together since 2014. They got married in 2017 and their daughter was born a year later. Verlander, 39, is coming off a Cy Young Award he won in 2021. He is hoping to win his second championship but dealt with control issues in Game 5 against the Phillies.

Justin Verlander Kate Upton MLB Playoffs 2022
