Red Sox announcer blasts Astros for concerns about sign-stealing

Boston Red Sox announcer Will Middlebrooks unloaded on the Houston Astros for their apparent concerns about potential sign-stealing during Saturday’s game.

The Astros were concerned the Red Sox were stealing signs during the 7th inning of Saturday’s game at Fenway Park. Astros pitcher Hector Neris even intentionally balked baserunner Trevor Story over to third, seemingly fearing that Story was relaying Houston’s signs to the batter at home plate.

Neris exchanged words with Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson at the end of the frame, prompting both benches to clear. That prompted Middlebrooks, one of the TV analysts for NESN, to say what everyone was thinking.

“Imagine the Astros being mad about stealing signs,” Middlebrooks said.

Benches clear in Boston after Hector Neris intentionally balked Trevor Story to third base because he thought Story was relaying signs. Neris had words for the Red Sox third base coach coming off the field pic.twitter.com/MxWccFu7F9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2025

The Astros infamously ran a sign-stealing operation during the 2017 season, a year in which the team went on to win the World Series. Eight years later, they have never been able to live it down.

Ironically, one of the alleged masterminds of the Astros’ operation was then-bench coach Alex Cora, who is now the manager of the Red Sox. Cora’s Red Sox were later investigated for alleged cheating, though it was not anywhere near the scale of what the Astros were accused of.

Middlebrooks just said what everyone was thinking. Even though many current members of the Astros organization were not a part of that 2017 team, nobody is going to feel sorry for them if they think another team might be stealing their signs.