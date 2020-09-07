 Skip to main content
Wife of Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock sent Hall of Fame tweet

September 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Robert Sara Stock

Sara Stock, the wife of Boston Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock, sent a Hall of Fame tweet during the week.

Robert, 30, has made seven appearances this season for the Red Sox. On Tuesday, he entered a 2-2 game between Boston and Atlanta. Stock gave up a walk, single, wild pitch, RBI single, and then got two outs before giving up another RBI single. He was then relieved.

One fan told his followers to turn on the game because of how ragged Stock looked. The person joked that Stock looked twice-divorced.

Stock’s wife Sara saw the tweet and offered a hilarious response. She said that Robert has never been divorced, but if he keeps walking the leadoff batter, that might change.

That was classic.

Now fast-forward to Friday, and Stock pitched the top of the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader with Toronto. He walked the leadoff batter and gave up an infield single before getting a double play and strikeout to end the half-inning.

Sara then joked about seeking a divorce attorney.

It didn’t end there. She cracked a joke that they would stay together for their cats.

What a great sense of humor.

Stock is now 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in his career. He’s made 49 appearances in three seasons. And he’s still married, for now. Maybe there’s something about the wives of pitchers having great senses of humor.

