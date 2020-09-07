Wife of Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock sent Hall of Fame tweet

Sara Stock, the wife of Boston Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock, sent a Hall of Fame tweet during the week.

Robert, 30, has made seven appearances this season for the Red Sox. On Tuesday, he entered a 2-2 game between Boston and Atlanta. Stock gave up a walk, single, wild pitch, RBI single, and then got two outs before giving up another RBI single. He was then relieved.

One fan told his followers to turn on the game because of how ragged Stock looked. The person joked that Stock looked twice-divorced.

I implore you all to put on the Red Sox game, they have this dude Robert Stock pitching, and he looks like he's twice-divorced and completely given up on life. I can't stop watching him. It's transfixing. — Aaron Kessler (@aaronkessler) September 2, 2020

Stock’s wife Sara saw the tweet and offered a hilarious response. She said that Robert has never been divorced, but if he keeps walking the leadoff batter, that might change.

0 times divorced, but if he keeps walking the lead-off batter, I’ll consider filing https://t.co/iAgvPcrazV — Sara Stock (@sara__stock) September 2, 2020

That was classic.

Now fast-forward to Friday, and Stock pitched the top of the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader with Toronto. He walked the leadoff batter and gave up an infield single before getting a double play and strikeout to end the half-inning.

Sara then joked about seeking a divorce attorney.

Anyone know a good divorce attorney? Asking for a friend — Sara Stock (@sara__stock) September 4, 2020

It didn’t end there. She cracked a joke that they would stay together for their cats.

Ok, @RobertStock6 and I talked it over between games and we decided we’re going to stay together for the cats. No comment on the hair. pic.twitter.com/a5zHpPrRTr — Sara Stock (@sara__stock) September 4, 2020

What a great sense of humor.

Stock is now 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in his career. He’s made 49 appearances in three seasons. And he’s still married, for now. Maybe there’s something about the wives of pitchers having great senses of humor.