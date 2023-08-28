Red Sox rookie almost missed MLB call-up for funny reason

The Boston Red Sox called up one of their top prospects on Monday, but the young outfielder almost missed the call entirely.

Ceddanne Rafaela, a consensus top-five prospect in Boston’s system, was called up on Wednesday for the stretch run. Speaking to reporters, he admitted that he got the news a little later than he should have. Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy had to call him more than once because Rafaela was ignoring his phone to play PlayStation.

Ceddanne Rafaela says he was playing PlayStation and missed a few phone calls from WooSox manager Chad Tracy, who was trying to reach him to let him know he was going to the Majors. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) August 28, 2023

Presumably, Rafaela had no reason to expect such a phone call, so he can hardly be blamed here. This isn’t that uncommon, though there are some who probably should have been expecting this sort of phone call.

The 22-year-old Rafaela has played 108 total games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, hitting .302 with 20 home runs.