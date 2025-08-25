Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington offered details about the health issue that forced him away from the team for roughly half of the season.

Washington joined the Angels on the road in Arlington, Tx. Monday and revealed that he underwent quadruple bypass surgery roughly eight weeks ago. Washington added that the procedure came about “fast” after he complained to a team trainer that he had not been feeling well.

The veteran manager said he intends to return to the job next year for a third season with the Angels, and has taken steps beyond the surgery to address his health.

Ron Washington said it was a quadruple bypass but he’ll be fully medically cleared in December. He wants to keep managing. Said he’s eating healthier and quit smoking. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 25, 2025

The 73-year-old manager took a leave of absence from the team in late June. After tests revealed the need for surgery, the team announced that he would miss the rest of the season, with Ray Montgomery taking over the job for the rest of the season.

The Angels were 36-38 when Washington stepped away from the team after their game on June 19. They are 25-31 since, though they had more or less played .500 ball under Montgomery until a recent stretch that saw them lose seven of nine games.

In retrospect, the sight of Washington crushing some chicken while awaiting the results of his tests does not exactly look great. However, he is confident he has made the necessary changes that will allow him to continue to work.

A former player, Washington has coached in MLB since 1996. He previously managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014 and took them to consecutive World Series in 2010-2011.