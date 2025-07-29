Ryne Sandberg’s health was the worst-kept secret at Hall of Fame induction weekend

Ryne Sandberg died on Monday at the age of 65 after battling prostate cancer. His death came a day after the 2025 class was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Apparently the late former second baseman’s health status was the worst-kept secret over the weekend.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi said on X that Wade Boggs had cried when mentioning Sandberg during an interview with Morosi recently. Boggs had cried because he knew his Hall of Fame classmate of 2005 was in declining health.

Wade Boggs cried as he mentioned Ryne Sandberg’s name during an interview the other day. Sadly, he knew this day was approaching.



“He’s my classmate,” Boggs told me.



They are the HOF Class of 2005.



Boggs looked toward the sky, tears streaming down.



“Take care of him, Lord.” — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2025

Veteran MLB reporter Jayson Stark said that there was sadness around Cooperstown, N.Y., which is the location of the Hall of Fame, as people prepared to hear this news about Sandberg.

There was so much sadness in Cooperstown this weekend as his fellow Hall of Famers braced for this news.



Ryno was so beloved. His smile, his warmth, his kindness were ever present. He was always there for anyone who needed help.



RIP to one of my favorite people in baseball https://t.co/q2D1odVv4S — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 29, 2025

Sandberg played in Major League Baseball for 16 seasons from 1981-1997. He played 15 seasons with the Chicago Cubs and became a beloved figure in the city. Sandberg earned 10 All-Star selections, nine Gold Glove Awards, and seven Silver Slugger Awards while in Chicago. Sandberg also was named National League MVP in 1984 and led the NL with 40 home runs in the 1990 season.

Sandberg first announced in Jan. 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. A positive development then followed in August when Sandberg revealed that tests had detected no more cancer in his body following treatment. However, Sandberg announced just a few months later that his cancer had returned. Additionally, Sandberg revealed that the cancer had spread to his other organs as well.

After retiring as a player, Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, his third year on the ballot. He also had his No. 23 jersey retired by the Cubs later that year and briefly had a stint from 2013-15 as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies (Sandberg’s first MLB team).