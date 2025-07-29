Larry Brown Sports

Ryne Sandberg’s health was the worst-kept secret at Hall of Fame induction weekend

Oct 12, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs hall of fame infielder Ryne Sandberg throws out the ceremonial first pitch before game three of the NLDS between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Ryne Sandberg died on Monday at the age of 65 after battling prostate cancer. His death came a day after the 2025 class was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Apparently the late former second baseman’s health status was the worst-kept secret over the weekend.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi said on X that Wade Boggs had cried when mentioning Sandberg during an interview with Morosi recently. Boggs had cried because he knew his Hall of Fame classmate of 2005 was in declining health.

Veteran MLB reporter Jayson Stark said that there was sadness around Cooperstown, N.Y., which is the location of the Hall of Fame, as people prepared to hear this news about Sandberg.

Sandberg played in Major League Baseball for 16 seasons from 1981-1997. He played 15 seasons with the Chicago Cubs and became a beloved figure in the city. Sandberg earned 10 All-Star selections, nine Gold Glove Awards, and seven Silver Slugger Awards while in Chicago. Sandberg also was named National League MVP in 1984 and led the NL with 40 home runs in the 1990 season.

Sandberg first announced in Jan. 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. A positive development then followed in August when Sandberg revealed that tests had detected no more cancer in his body following treatment. However, Sandberg announced just a few months later that his cancer had returned. Additionally, Sandberg revealed that the cancer had spread to his other organs as well.

After retiring as a player, Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, his third year on the ballot. He also had his No. 23 jersey retired by the Cubs later that year and briefly had a stint from 2013-15 as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies (Sandberg’s first MLB team).

