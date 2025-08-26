Tarik Skubal clowns Athletics after in-game mishap

Tarik Skubal was happy to put the Athletics in their place after a premature celebration on Monday.

The Detroit Tigers ace Skubal was on the mound against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. During the bottom of the third inning, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers led off against Skubal and hooked a first-pitch sinker just to the outside of the foul pole in left field.

Somebody upstairs must not have had a good view of the pitch because the light show in Sutter Health Park, a tradition after every Athletics home run, began to play. Unfortunately though, it was just strike 1 for Langeliers, who went on to strike out in the at-bat.

Skubal then sent down JJ Bleday and Zack Gelof in order to retire the side. As he was walking back to the dugout after striking out Gelof to end the inning, Skubal gestured for the Athletics to play the lights again.

Check out the video.

Tarik Skubal trolled the A’s after they accidentally started playing their home run lights on a foul ball against him pic.twitter.com/MK9GFlPGp2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2025

The reigning AL Cy Young winner Skubal is the favorite for the award once again this season. He entered play on Monday with an 11-3 record on an AL-leading 2.32 ERA and an MLB-leading 0.87 WHIP. Skubal has also already surpassed the 200-strikeout mark for the second straight year.

For as dominant as he is though, Skubal is also equally fiery and expressive on the mound. His competitive spirit is often on display during his starts (as it was during a benches-clearing incident earlier this season and as it was again on Monday against the Athletics).