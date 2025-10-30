Trey Yesavage might need to frame awesome photo of him from Game 5

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage made one of the greatest players in MLB history look foolish during Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the right-hander may want to consider framing the photo evidence.

Yesavage allowed just three hits and an earned run over seven innings in the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. One of his nastiest pitches of the night was a 2-2 split fastball to Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the third inning with Toronto leading 2-1.

Ohtani struck out swinging on the pitch. The slugger’s helmet popped off because he was so off balance with the swing and miss.

The strikeout was also the third out of the inning, so Yesavage began immediately walking toward the dugout. That led to an incredible photo opportunity.

Ohtani is one of the most intimidating hitters in baseball. He has 8 home runs in 15 postseason games this year. It is very rare that a pitcher makes Ohtani look silly, but that is exactly what Yesavage did to him on that particular pitch.