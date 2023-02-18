Twins prospect gets jaw broken in altercation

Jordan Balazovic is having a rough start to training camp.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Minnesota Twins prospect Balazovic suffered a broken jaw over the weekend in an “off-site altercation.” Hayes adds that the 24-year-old underwent surgery and has no timetable for a return but may start playing catch again in seven to ten days.

A starting pitcher, Balazovic was Minnesota’s fifth-round draft pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He has a 4.19 ERA with 9.8 strikeouts per nine over six seasons in the minors but has yet to debut for the Twins. Balazovic spent last year at Triple-A St. Paul as he recovered from knee and back injuries.

Though few other details were given about the altercation, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune mentions that no arrests were made over the incident nor were there any other legal ramifications. But that may not stop the comparisons to this fellow athlete who once got his jaw broken in a fight as well.