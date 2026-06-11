Seth Lugo exits game after taking a 107-mph line drive to the head

Seth Lugo was involved in an absolutely terrifying moment during Wednesday’s game.

The Kansas City Royals pitcher Lugo was on the mound Wednesday against the Texas Rangers . In the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Lugo was pitching against Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo .

On a 3-2 count, Nimmo smacked a line drive back towards Lugo. The liner came off Nimmo’s bat at an estimated 106.6 mph and struck Lugo directly in the head. Here is the scary video.

Status alert: Seth Lugo leaves game Wednesday after being hit in the face with 106.6 MPH comebacker.pic.twitter.com/ejTRoxf2gU — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 11, 2026

Lugo did manage to get up pretty quickly but immediately had a large red welt on his forehead from where the comebacker struck him. He exited the game shortly after and was at least able to walk off under his own power.

Meanwhile, Nimmo was clearly very shaken up and promptly came over from first base to check on Lugo. Nimmo and Lugo used to be teammates on the New York Mets , playing together from 2016-22.

The health and well-being of Lugo is obviously the immediate priority here. But Nimmo also deserves some commendation for his reaction and has long been known as one of the classiest players in the big leagues.