Victor Robles has his 10-game suspension reduced after appeal

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles received a lengthy suspension recently from Major League Baseball after he lost his cool during a minor-league rehab assignment, but the ban has now been reduced.

Robles was recently activated from the injured list after he worked his way back from a shoulder injury. During one of his rehab assignment games with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 17, Robles became furious after Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes hit him with a pitch.

Robles actually swung at the pitch, but he was hit on the arm. He then immediately picked up his bat and launched it toward the mound at Estes. You can see the video here.

Robles was initially suspended for 10 games, which also applied toward MLB games even though he committed the act in the minors. The 28-year-old appealed, and the suspension was reduced to seven games. The Mariners announced that Robles will begin serving the seven-game suspension on Friday.

In an apology on social media after the incident, Robles said he lost his cool and let his emotions get the best of him while he was trying to make his way back from a lengthy injury absence.

Robles hurt his shoulder in early April when the Mariners outfielder made a dangerous catch into the foul ground netting during a road game against the San Francisco Giants.

In 14 games this season, Robles is batting just .246. He hit .307 in time split between the Mariners and Washington Nationals last year, including an impressive .328 in 77 games after the Nationals designated him for assignment and he signed with Seattle.