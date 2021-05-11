Video: Luis Oviedo, Alex Blandino get in national anthem standoff

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luis Oviedo and Cincinnati Reds catcher Alex Blandino had a funny moment prior to Monday’s game between their teams.

Both players lined up along with the rest of their teammates for the national anthem prior to the game. Well after the anthem was completed, the two players remained on the field and engaged in a standoff.

Umpire Chris Conroy had to finally call things off so they could get the game started. Oviedo finally blinked first and took his hand off his heart. He began to retreat, giving the victory to Blandino.

Blandino also kept a straight face longer than Oviedo too, giving him the all-around victory.

The best part was how pumped the Reds were after Blandino won the standoff. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they went on to win the game 14-1, with Oviedo getting hit around hard in the loss.

