Video: Rougned Odor called out on this ridiculous strike

Rougned Odor was the victim of a bad strike three call in Sunday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game.

The teams were tied at four in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Yankees had runners on the corners with two out, making it a huge opportunity for Odor.

Odor worked the count full but then got rung up by umpire Gabe Morales on this pitch that was off the plate:

Odor was rung up on this. This umpire deserves the worst. pic.twitter.com/w80W71f0rC — Kevin (@klew24) June 7, 2021

That gave Matt Barnes a strikeout and sent the game to the 10th inning. Boston scored two in the top of the 10th and allowed just one to seal a 6-5 win in 10. They ended up sweeping the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the three-game set. The Yankees being swept after being robbed on that call probably made things much worse for the team’s fans.