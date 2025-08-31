Walker Buehler has signed with a new team

The Boston Red Sox made the surprising decision on Friday to release Walker Buehler, and the veteran pitcher has already landed with a new team.

Buehler agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. By signing with a team before Sept. 1, Buehler will be eligible to pitch in the postseason.

The Red Sox released Buehler a week after demoting the right-hander to the bullpen. Buehler made one relief appearance after the demotion and allowed two runs over 2.1 innings in a 7-2 loss to the rival New York Yankees on Aug. 24. That was his lone relief appearance of the season, as his 22 other appearances were all starts.

Buehler has gone 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 1.56 WHIP on the season, which is very similar to the numbers he put up last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he returned from Tommy John surgery. Buehler was 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 16 starts last season, though he shined in the postseason. Buehler concluded the postseason with three straight scoreless appearances over a total of 10 innings.

Though Buehler was an overall disappointment after signing a 1-year, $21 million deal with the Red Sox, the Phillies likely added him because of his postseason track record. He has made 19 appearances in the playoffs in his career, and 18 were starts. Buehler has a 3.04 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 94.2 career postseason innings.

The Phillies entered Sunday with a record of 79-57 and a 6.5-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East.