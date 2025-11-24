New York Yankees fans are not happy with owner Hal Steinbrenner after he made some comments Monday about the team’s financial situation.

Steinbrenner addressed the media on Monday and was asked about the team’s payroll for 2026. He said it was “not fair” to assume the Yankees turned a profit in 2025, and that the team would ideally like to reduce payroll.

“Would it be ideal if I went down? Of course. But does that mean that’s going to happen? Of course not,” Steinbrenner said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

The Yankees have spoken about potential payroll reductions more than once over the past several years, though it has not significantly changed their strategy. The Los Angeles Dodgers did outspend them last year, but that does not necessarily say much.

For many Yankees fans, the big issue is that the franchise has not won a World Series since 2009. While the team is perennially in the playoffs, their inability to win a 28th title has become a major talking point. Steinbrenner has been somewhat dismissive of that attitude before, which further alienated some fans.

Despite Steinbrenner’s comments, the Yankees do appear ready to spend money again this offseason. A lower payroll may be the Yankees’ goal, but that might be easier said than done.