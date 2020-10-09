Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies — dead at 91

The MLB community lost another legend on Friday, as former New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died.

Ford, who pitched in the majors for 16 seasons, was 91. The Yankees shared the news on Twitter.

The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/2KDi4V9SeA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

Ford was born in New York City and won six World Series titles with the team, so it goes without saying that he was a fan favorite. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974 and had his No. 16 jersey retired by the Yankees the same year.

Ford finished with a career record of 236-106. He was 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA in the postseason and set a record with a stretch of 33 1/3 consecutive shutout innings in the playoffs.