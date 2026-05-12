Aday Mara had the most absurd measurements at the NBA Combine

Aday Mara’s draft stock continues to rise.

The former Michigan star Mara posted some absolutely insane measurements this week at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Ill. Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress reports that Mara measured 7-foot-3 barefoot and 260 pounds.

Mara also checked in with a wingspan of 7-foot-6 and a standing reach of a whopping 9-foot-9. Per Givony, that standing reach tied Mara for the second-longest in Combine history, trailing only Tacko Fall at 10-foot-2.5 in 2019.

The 21-year-old Mara, a native of Spain, starred for the Wolverines during their national championship victory in 2026. Mara appeared in all 40 games and averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and a Big Ten-leading 2.6 blocks per game. For his efforts, Mara was named as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as well as a All-Big Ten Third Team selection.

As a junior last season for Michigan, Mara (a transfer from UCLA) was listed at 7-foot-3 and 255 pounds. Now it looks like he is still somehow growing even beyond that.

Right now, Mara is currently projected to be drafted slightly outside of the lottery next month. But with the old adage of “you can’t teach height,” Mara (who also has the backing of a number of prominent basketball figures) might just find a way to sneak into the top 10 of this year’s NBA Draft.