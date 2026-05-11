Draymond Green has strong reaction to Victor Wembanyama’s ejection

Draymond Green had a strong reaction to those who feel that Victor Wembanyama was harshly punished for his actions in Sunday’s playoff game.

Wembanyama was ejected for elbowing Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the throat during Sunday’s Western Conference Semifinal Game 2 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The severity of the foul (video here) has led to questions about whether he might be suspended for a crucial Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves .

One X user pointed out that if Green had done what Wembanyama did, people would be calling for a suspension. Green responded by taking it a step further.

“Y’all have called for my career for less,” Green wrote.

Y’all have called for my career for less. https://t.co/CUDr4X7yJK — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 11, 2026

Green, of course, has an extensive history that would factor into any hypothetical punishments. Wembanyama’s rap sheet is nowhere near as lengthy. On the other hand, it is fair to point out that Green would definitely not be getting the benefit of the doubt here.

It remains to be seen whether Wembanyama will face any further punishment for his actions. His team certainly thinks that would be unjust, but the NBA may feel differently.