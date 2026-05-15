Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Chargers troll Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini in schedule release video

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Mike Vrabel at a press conference
May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks the to media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers could not help themselves this week.

Thursday marked the NFL’s official schedule release day for 2026. Among the many standouts around the league was the schedule release of the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers.

The Chargers decided to do a video in the theme of the “Halo” video game franchise. Take a look.

One particularly priceless moment in the Chargers’ schedule release video came when they trolled New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini. During the part where they announced a Week 12 game against the Patriots, a notification came up in the corner of the screen saying, “NY Post sent you a message.”

That is, of course, a ruthless reference to the alleged cheating scandal involving Vrabel and Russini. That whole scandal came to light last month after the New York Post published photos of Vrabel and Russini holding hands and hugging while at a resort in Arizona.

As for the Chargers themselves, they play in a different division than the Patriots do but did get eliminated from the playoffs last season by losing to New England in the AFC Wild Card Round. Thus, the Chargers were always going to be a strong candidate to use schedule release day to clown on Vrabel and Russini, especially given their extended history of social media shenanigans.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App