Chargers troll Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini in schedule release video

The Los Angeles Chargers could not help themselves this week.

Thursday marked the NFL’s official schedule release day for 2026. Among the many standouts around the league was the schedule release of the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers.

The Chargers decided to do a video in the theme of the “Halo” video game franchise. Take a look.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

One particularly priceless moment in the Chargers’ schedule release video came when they trolled New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini. During the part where they announced a Week 12 game against the Patriots, a notification came up in the corner of the screen saying, “NY Post sent you a message.”

Hilarious: The Chargers trolled Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini in their schedule release video.



“NYPost sent you a message.”



We have never seen anything like this.



https://t.co/Ktge8mFAO9 pic.twitter.com/AWJtqbkiIf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 14, 2026

That is, of course, a ruthless reference to the alleged cheating scandal involving Vrabel and Russini. That whole scandal came to light last month after the New York Post published photos of Vrabel and Russini holding hands and hugging while at a resort in Arizona.

As for the Chargers themselves, they play in a different division than the Patriots do but did get eliminated from the playoffs last season by losing to New England in the AFC Wild Card Round. Thus, the Chargers were always going to be a strong candidate to use schedule release day to clown on Vrabel and Russini, especially given their extended history of social media shenanigans.