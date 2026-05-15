Caitlin Clark has an unusual new 3-point celebration

Caitlin Clark is acting a fool to start the new WNBA season.

Clark and the Indiana Fever played on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Sparks. In the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., the Fever superstar Clark hit a three-pointer from the left wing and proceeded to do a rather unusual celebration.

After splashing the triple, Clark walked back up the floor … while whacking herself in the forehead multiple times. Here is the video.

Clark finished Wednesday’s game with 24 points, four rebounds, and nine assists on 9/17 shooting. That was good enough to lead the Fever to an 87-78 win over the Sparks and bring them to 1-1 on the young season.

But Clark’s three-pointer there was the only one that she hit all night (in seven attempts). Thus, there might have been some real frustration that went into that celebration.

Time will tell if Clark’s new celebration catches on or if it was a one-and-done just for Wednesday’s game. The bigger problem for the Fever though is that Clark is now shooting a miserable 18.8 percent from three to start the year (and also got punked by an opponent earlier on in the contest).