Report: Bucks spoke with Wisconsin attorney general, lieutenant governor

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott what would have been Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The four other teams that were set to play later in the day also decided not to play.

The Bucks weren’t just posing for the heck of it — they are actually trying to take action.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks players spoke on a conference call with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

Bucks players boycotted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which is south of Milwaukee.

Kenosha police have referred the case to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. Bucks players are hoping that their efforts will bring further attention to the matter and impact the case.