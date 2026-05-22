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Fans filmed Spurs’ Carter Bryant using public bathroom mid-game

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Carter Bryant during practice
Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Duke Blue Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During Game 2 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals, San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant faced an unexpected mid-game situation that quickly went viral.

While the Spurs fell 122-113 to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, the 20-year-old rookie was captured on video using a public restroom in the arena.

A fan recorded Bryant in the bathroom and shared the footage on social media, sparking widespread discussion and some outrage over privacy concerns. Many questioned why the player opted for a public facility instead of the visitors’ locker room, while others criticized the act of filming someone in such a private moment.

Bryant, a second-year player who saw 10 minutes of action with limited statistical impact (one rebound, two turnovers), became the unintended focus of online attention amid the Spurs’ injury challenges.

The incident has fueled debates about fan behavior and boundaries in professional sports venues.

As the series shifts back to San Antonio, tied at 1-1, the moment serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny athletes face even during routine breaks.

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