Knicks’ Josh Hart devoured pizza at podium after Game 2 win

In a scene only New York could produce, Josh Hart capped a standout Game 2 performance by strolling into the postgame press conference at Madison Square Garden with an entire box of pizza.

The pepperoni pie, topped with fresh basil, came from one of the city’s finest spots — L’industrie — and served as the perfect fuel after Hart helped the Knicks secure a 2-0 series lead.

As Hart settled at the podium alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, his teammate politely suggested moving the box aside. Undeterred, Hart kept a slice in hand and happily munched away.

The duo then launched into an impromptu debate on pizza fundamentals.

"Are you a crust guy?"



– Josh Hart to Karl-Anthony Towns 🍕 pic.twitter.com/EQ1EObG9Oh — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 22, 2026

“Are you a crust guy?” Hart asked.

“It all depends if it’s garlic crust or not. Or that good crust. Like, a good crust pizza,” Anthony-Towns replied thoughtfully

The moment offered a refreshingly calm, humorous interlude following intense playoff action.

Hart’s voracious appetite mirrored his relentless style on the court, reminding fans why New York City pizza remains unmatched—thin, foldable, and always worth savoring, win or not. In Manhattan and beyond, this is how champions refuel.