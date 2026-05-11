Roddy White responds to Anthony Edwards’ shoutout

Anthony Edwards brandished a little bit of his football knowledge following the Minnesota Timberwolves ’ 114-109 win on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs .

During an interview following Minnesota’s victory in Game 4 of the Spurs series at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., Edwards was asked for his thoughts on teammate Ayo Dosunmu’s incredible catch in the clutch that helped the Timberwolves preserve the win.

Edwards, who was born in Georgia and played for the Georgia Bulldogs in college, gave former Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Roddy White a shoutout by comparing Dosunmu to the four-time Pro Bowler.

White later saw Edwards’ postgame reaction and reciprocated the Timberwolves star’s homage.

“My favorite player he just built different. He bat clean up yall know what that mean,” White wrote in a post on X.

Edwards made White and every Timberwolves supporter proud with his performance in Game 4. He led all scorers with 36 points on 13/22 shooting from the field with 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 40 minutes. Minnesota got a big break with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s early ejection from the contest, but the Timberwolves nevertheless had to earn the win.

With their win, the Timberwolves tied their series against the Spurs at 2-2, with Game 5 coming up on Tuesday back at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.