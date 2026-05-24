Cameron Brink had to wear an unusual nose brace after getting hit in face

Cameron Brink was looking just a little bit different during Saturday’s game.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward Brink had quite a mishap on Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces. In the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., Brink got hit in the face by Aces counterpart NaLyssa Smith while battling for a rebound.

Brink was left bleeding profusely from her nose and had to get both of her nostrils plugged up with gauze by a Sparks trainer. Here is the video of the play.

Cam Brink with the double nostril plug after getting hit in the face pic.twitter.com/VApz9qXRkG — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) May 24, 2026

The nostril plugs did not quite work for Brink, and she continued to bleed. As a result, she had to wear a very bizarre nose brace while seated on the Sparks bench. Take a look.

Cameron Brink now given the rare nose brace to stop her nose from bleeding more.



Unreal.

@sluggahjells #WNBA https://t.co/TeU9rjHz6l pic.twitter.com/DFEBHjfkkr — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) May 24, 2026

Brink, the 24-year-old former No. 2 overall pick, did manage to fight through the discomfort (and the fashion faux pas) to finish with 16 points and eight rebounds in her 24 minutes of action. That helped the Sparks earn the upset 101-95 victory over the reigning WNBA champion Aces.

After missing most of her first two professional seasons due to an ACL tear, Brink is slowly rounding into form for the Sparks. During a game against the Indiana Fever earlier this month, Brink also had an emphatic defensive play against WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.