Cavaliers hit with repeat offender fine from NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday were hit with a fine from the NBA for being repeat offenders of the Player Participation Policy.

The Cavs rested a healthy Darius Garland for a nationally televised game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 24. The Cavs had back-to-back games on Nov. 23 and 24. They had Garland play against the Clippers the day before, but he sat out for the nationally televised game against Toronto.

This is the second time this season the Cavs have been fined for violating the policy. They incurred a $100,000 fine for resting both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for their game at the Miami Heat on Nov. 12.

The Cavs are now facing a $1 million fine for any subsequent violations of the policy.

Garland was an All-Star last season, which was his second time being an All-Star. The All-Star designation qualifies him as a “star player” under the league’s participation policy. Garland has averaged 13.6 points and 6.5 assists per game this season. He averaged 20.6 points per game last season.

The Cavs lost to the Raptors 110-99 in the game in question. They beat the Clippers at home in the prior game on Nov. 23.