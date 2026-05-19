Cavs’ ECF appearance features 1 of the wildest playoff coincidences

For the first time since parting ways with LeBron James in 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the Eastern Conference Finals after eliminating the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The Cavs’ success may also have something to do with a particular bloodline.

As pointed out by y Zach Weiss of Across The Cavs, the last two Cavs teams to make the Eastern Conference Finals without James on the roster both featured a player from Larry Nance Jr.’s family.

When the Cavaliers reached the 1992 ECF, they had Larry Nance Sr. on the team. They did not make it to the NBA Finals, however, as they were eliminated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls .

Over three decades later, Nance Jr. and the Cavs, now spearheaded by Donovan Mitchell , are set to appear in the Conference Finals.

It is also worth noting that this is not the first time Nance Jr. has gotten this far in the postseason, as he was part of the Cavs team that was swept by the Kevin Durant -infused Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Nance Jr. has a very minimal role with Cleveland, having appeared in only two games so far in the 2026 playoffs, but he seems to be working as a lucky charm of sorts for the Cavs.