Celtics, Timberwolves could swap divisive players?

The Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves could be making a trade that looks a lot like the Spider-Man pointing meme.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that the Wolves are exploring trade avenues involving guard Patrick Beverley before Beverley hits free agency. Fischer adds that Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been mentioned as a target for Minnesota to fill Beverley’s role in the lineup.

Beverley and Smart are two very similar players. Both are known for their blue-collar defense and hustle as well as for rubbing opponents the wrong way with their abrasive, trash-talking styles.

As Fischer alluded to, Beverley is in the final year of his contract and is making $14.3 million this season. Smart is making a similar amount this season ($13.8 million). But he has a new four-year $76.5 million contract extension that kicks in next season, giving Minnesota a few more hoops to jump through if they want to acquire Smart.

That said, the Celtics are widely rumored to be open to trading Smart, who has been with them since 2014 and has been causing some trouble this year. If they would like to move on from Smart and still get substantially the same contribution to their lineup, there may be few better options out there than Beverley (and vice versa for Minnesota with Smart).

