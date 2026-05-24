Charles Barkley had amazing exchange with OG Anunoby about his ‘real name’

Charles Barkley and New York Knicks wing OG Anunoby had a postgame exchange on Saturday that felt like an SNL writer had scripted it.

The New York Knicks star spoke to the “Inside the NBA” crew after his team took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Barkley took the opportunity to ask Anunoby a question that is easily answerable by a quick Google search.

However, Barkley just checking online would’ve robbed us all of a golden exchange to kick off the interview.

Charles Barkley: “OG, can I ask you a question? What is your real name?”



😭😭😭 (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/ouZndXoVzO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 24, 2026

Barkley: “OG, can I ask you a question? What is your real name?”

Anunoby: “Ogugua.”

Barkley: “Ogugua. Okay.”

Anunoby: “You’re not saying it right, though.”

Barkley: “You’re not saying it right? If you don’t say it right, we can’t say it right!

Rest of the crew to Chuck: “No, you’re not saying it right!”

Anunoby: “No, I am saying it right. What?”

Barkley thinking Anunoby had pronounced his own name wrong was not the Hall of Fame big man’s proudest moment on live television. It sounded like the type of mental gymnastics Bugs Bunny would put Elmer Fudd through just to mess with him.

Anunoby finished Saturday’s game with 21 points on an efficient 6/10 from the field, along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 three-pointers. He was able to solve whatever the Cavaliers’ defense threw at him, but was just as befuddled as the rest of us by Barkley’s shenanigans.