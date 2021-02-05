Charles Barkley rips Mavericks for shooting so many 3-pointers

Charles Barkley had no idea what the Dallas Mavericks were doing on Thursday night.

Barkley was critical of Dallas for attempting so many 3-pointers in their game against the Golden State Warriors while providing commentary at halftime of the TNT game. He noted that Dallas is last in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 32.7 percent.

“I don’t understand if you’re bad shooting why you just keep shooting them all the time,” Barkley said.

“Y’all sitting there watching stupid a– basketball,” Barkley said of the fans watching this style of play. “Just jacking up threes all night. Give me a break, you dumba–es.”

Barkley also didn’t understand why the Mavericks weren’t using their height advantage.

Despite his criticism, the Mavericks actually led 76-74 at the half.

Barkley’s comments probably won’t go over well with those who think the analyst is just a grumpy old dude. But he’s not alone in his feelings.