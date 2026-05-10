Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Ryan Day’s son commits to Big Ten rival

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Ryan Day in Ohio State gear
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches players stretch during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day will be playing college football for one of the Buckeyes’ Big Ten rivals.

RJ Day, a three-star quarterback recruit from the class of 2027, has committed to Northwestern, he announced Sunday. He also had offers on the table from the likes of Purdue, Syracuse, Cincinnati, and South Florida.

Day is a three-year starter at St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, Oh. where he already owns multiple school records, including for passing yards and touchdowns.

The decision to play at Northwestern will unite Day with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who served as his dad’s offensive coordinator at Ohio State before an ill-advised move to the NFL last year.

Ohio State did not really have a spot for Day, especially when he had scholarship offers elsewhere. Interestingly, he is the second high school quarterback with Buckeye ties to end up at a different Big Ten school recently, though this is nowhere near as big a betrayal as that one was.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App