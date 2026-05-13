LeBron James had 1 request for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Lakers’ playoff exit

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Luka Doncic missed the entire postseason with a hamstring strain, and James’ impressive performance was not enough to knock off the defending NBA champions.

After the Game 4 loss on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., James was seen with a message for Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso .

“Go get another one,” James said.

"Go get another one." 👑



All class from @KingJames as he embraces @shaiglalex and his former teammate @ACFresh21 following their 4-0 series win🤝 pic.twitter.com/wHECHzW2aA — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2026

The Thunder won the 2025 NBA Finals with a Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers , and Oklahoma City entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

James and Caruso were teammates together when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title in the Orlando bubble, and although the two went back and forth during the series, he seems to wish the best for Caruso.

As for LeBron James ’ future in the NBA, it is up in the air, and he said he will take some time to decide what is in store for him going forward.

The Thunder won every game through the first two rounds against the Phoenix Suns and Lakers, and they will face either the Minnesota Timberwolves or San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.