Charles Barkley shares what NBA rule he would change

Charles Barkley has one heck of an idea for an NBA rule he would change.

Barkley was talking on TNT Wednesday in response to the Russell Westbrook fan popcorn incident. Barkley said it would be great if players were allowed to beat up fans who cross the line.

“What NBA rule I would change … I think you should be able to go up in the stands and beat the he– out of one person per game,” Barkley said, jokingly.

Ernie Johnson responded sarcastically and said he couldn’t understand why Barkley’s rule wouldn’t be passed.

“So you don’t think that guy deserves to get his a– beat right at center court?” Barkley asked, rhetorically.

Barkley is a people person who loves the fans, but he also had a history of not holding back when pushed to his limit. Barkley has had negative interactions with fans, including when he punched one and tried to spit on another. He can relate to Westbrook’s position better than most. He may be joking about his idea, but his comment makes clear how some players feel about bad fan behavior.