Stephen A. Smith reveals his choice for NBA Rookie of the Year

The San Antonio Spurs have had the last two NBA Rookie of the Year winners with Victor Wembanyama in 2024 and Stephon Castle in 2025.

This year, the race will likely come down to two former Duke teammates, Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg and Charlotte Hornets sensation Kon Knueppel.

Both players are having impressive years, and Stephen A. Smith didn’t hesitate to name Knueppel as his choice for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing from this kid,” Smith said. “With his numbers being superior in a few of these categories along the way. Kon Knueppel would be my Rookie of the Year.”

Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he is averaging 20.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in a stellar rookie season. However, the Mavericks’ star has been out since Feb. 10 due to a foot injury.

Knueppel was selected at No. 4 overall, and he is averaging 19.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a 43.6% mark from three-point land.

Knueppel just broke the record for most three-pointers in a season by a rookie, which was previously held by Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (206).

The latest NBA.com Rookie Ladder had Knueppel at No. 1 and Flagg at No. 2 again, but a lot can change with one month remaining in the regular season.