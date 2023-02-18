High school player had savage taunt for LeBron James

One high school player had quite the experience on Tuesday by hitting a game-winning shot in front of LeBron James, then making the most of it.

Bishop Montgomery High School guard Christian Jones hit a game-winning three in the closing seconds of Tuesday night’s game against Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon team. The shot gave Bishop Montgomery a 51-49 win, and to make it even sweeter, LeBron was in the gym to watch.

After making the game-winning shot, Jones immediately turned to the elder James and pointed right at him.

Jones said James had simply nodded his head at him in response.

“I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down. He couldn’t say nothing.” Christian Jones hit a game-winning three & pointed at LeBron during an absolute wild ending to Bishop Montgomery's win against Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/gfP4lBYRZr — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 15, 2023

It is not every day you get to do this to LeBron in a high school gym. Jones simply made the most of his opportunity, and honestly, it does not seem like James even minded all that much. He has to respect it, at minimum.

The James family will be fine despite the taunt, too. After all, Bronny basically has his choice of schools as he prepares to make a decision about his future.