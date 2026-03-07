High School hockey goalie makes jaw-dropping save

In the Class A semifinal of the Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament on Friday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Mahtomedi goalie Jackson Chesak delivered a spectacular play that has drawn widespread attention as a candidate for save of the year.

With the score 3-1 in favor of top-seeded Hibbing/Chisholm late in the third period (around 1:15 remaining), Mahtomedi pulled Chesak for an extra attacker in a desperate push to close the gap. As he skated toward the bench, a loose puck led to a sudden counterattack by Hibbing/Chisholm.

Chesak quickly reversed direction, raced back to the crease, and executed a timely diving poke check to deny the empty-net attempt, preserving a two-goal deficit momentarily and keeping his team’s hopes alive.

Despite the heroics, Hibbing/Chisholm held on for a 4-2 victory, adding an empty-net goal and allowing a late consolation tally from Mahtomedi.

Chesak finished with 37 saves on 41 shots in a valiant effort, including a strong third period where he turned aside numerous high-quality chances to give the fourth-seeded Zephyrs a fighting chance against the eventual finalists.