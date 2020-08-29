Former UConn and Trail Blazers star Clifford Robinson dies at 53

Former NBA standout Clifford Robinson is dead at the age of 53.

No cause of death was announced. Robinson’s family confirmed the news via UConn basketball’s social media accounts.

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

Robinson had a highly successful basketball career that started at Riverside High School in Buffalo, New York. He then committed to UConn, where he won the NIT in 1988 and later had his number retired. After that, he embarked on a productive 18-year NBA career that saw him named to an All-Star team in 1994. He was twice named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in 2000 and 2002.

Robinson averaged 14.4 points per game in his successful NBA career. He’s arguably best remembered for his time with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he became one of the league’s top scoring forwards.

In retirement, Robinson became known as an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry, where he started his own company. He suffered a brain hemorrhage in March 2017, which he called “minor.”