Bam Adebayo proves he’s still a Panthers fan after attending a Golden Knights game with A’ja Wilson

Bam Adebayo had to clear the air right away after he went viral with his girlfriend, A’ja Wilson, during an NHL playoff game.

The Miami Heat star was with Wilson during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Naturally, the couple, wearing matching Golden Knights jerseys, got a ton of attention.

Not everyone was happy to see Adebayo having such a great time in the game, though.

The Florida Panthers , for one, felt slighted by Adebayo showing support for a different team. As part of the Florida sports brotherhood, Adebayo had been a visitor to Panthers games in the past, so it stung the Panthers to see him wear Golden Knights colors.

The Panthers, for one, seemed slighted by Adebayo donning a uniform of a different NHL team. As part of the Florida pro sports brotherhood, Adebayo has been a visitor at Panthers games in the past, and seeing him in Golden Knights colors apparently stung the team.

After the game, Adebayo assured the Panthers that he still pledges his full allegiance to Florida hockey.

“So we just went to a nice game. I just want everybody to know, [I’m still a supporter of the Panthers]. I just couldn’t wear it in there because I was with somebody, but y’all know what it is,” the three-time NBA All-Star said, while showing a Panthers jersey.

That “somebody” could very well be Wilson, who is unsurprisingly backing the Golden Knights, as she plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

It will be interesting to see if Adebayo will attend another Golden Knights game with Wilson, especially if Vegas makes it to the Stanley Cup Final.