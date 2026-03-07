Everyone said the same thing about Anthony Edwards’ all-time starting 5

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is not shy about how he sees himself in the pantheon of NBA stars.

In a recent interview with Ahmad Rashad, Edwards was asked to name his all-time starting five. He named Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, and Kevin Durant, and debated between Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal as his center. The fifth spot, however, went to himself.

Steph Curry at the one.

Anthony Edwards at the two.

Michael Jordan at the three.

KD at the four.

And at the five… 👀



Ant sat down with Ahmad Rashad and went through his all-time starting five! pic.twitter.com/dEDKgo6NQU — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2026

Most would probably disagree with Edwards slotting himself ahead of the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. They also, however, admired Edwards’ confidence, and said it was perfectly in line with his personality.

Edwards picking himself over Kobe and putting KD at the 4 is some next level confidence 😂🔥 — Blade (@BladeZimNZ) March 7, 2026

Ant really said 'the league ain't ready for me at the 2' and slotted himself next to MJ & KD like it's nothing Bold as hell, respect" — Stessy ✨ (@stessysteve) March 7, 2026

Ant putting himself in there with zero hesitation is the most Anthony Edwards thing ever 😂😂❤️‍🔥 Respect…. — #HeyItsRoxy (@roxyrashed3) March 7, 2026

It was not that long ago that people were still debating whether Edwards can claim to be the face of the NBA, a debate that continues today. Edwards, however, is confident in his own greatness, and has never made any apologies for it.

Edwards is only 24, but has already established himself as a superstar. He is averaging 29.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, and could certainly find himself in the conversation as one of the greats if he keeps up his current trajectory.