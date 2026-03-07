Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Anthony Edwards’ all-time starting 5

by Comments
Anthony Edwards wearing a throwback Timberwolves uniform
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is not shy about how he sees himself in the pantheon of NBA stars.

In a recent interview with Ahmad Rashad, Edwards was asked to name his all-time starting five. He named Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, and Kevin Durant, and debated between Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal as his center. The fifth spot, however, went to himself.

Most would probably disagree with Edwards slotting himself ahead of the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. They also, however, admired Edwards’ confidence, and said it was perfectly in line with his personality.

It was not that long ago that people were still debating whether Edwards can claim to be the face of the NBA, a debate that continues today. Edwards, however, is confident in his own greatness, and has never made any apologies for it.

Edwards is only 24, but has already established himself as a superstar. He is averaging 29.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, and could certainly find himself in the conversation as one of the greats if he keeps up his current trajectory.

.

