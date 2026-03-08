Desmond Bane tried to start beef again in bizarre moment with Rudy Gobert

Desmond Bane seems to always let his intrusive thoughts win.

The standout shooting guard has been quite the on-court troublemaker in his first season with the Orlando Magic. That didn’t change Saturday in his team’s interconference clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Bane was defending the paint as Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shoveled a pass toward Rudy Gobert in what should have led to an uncontested dunk. Instead, Gobert bobbled the ball out of bounds, prompting Bane to mock the 7’1″ Frenchman right to his face.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” Bane said repeatedly as he shoved Gobert along the baseline.

Desmond Bane had words for Rudy Gobert after he dropped a pass out of bounds 👀



(h/t @CharlieWaltonMN)pic.twitter.com/oG696FpO1S — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 8, 2026

Gobert looked like he wanted to confront Bane before realizing it wasn’t worth the trouble. Bane, who stands nearly a foot shorter than Gobert, kept taunting Gobert like an annoying little brother. One can only imagine if Bane had done the same thing to a more hot-headed big man like Draymond Green or Isaiah Stewart.

It’s been a recurring theme for the Magic guard this season as Bane has had multiple on-court crash-outs since moving to Orlando. Bane even recently drew the ire of Gobert’s countryman in Victor Wembanyama.

Bane may have been feeling himself that evening as he went toe-to-toe with Edwards in a 119-92 Magic win. Bane led Orlando with 30 points on 10/17 shooting, while Edwards finished with 34 points in a losing effort.

Gobert’s untimely bobble of Edwards’ pass came just days after he jokingly threw shade at his Timberwolves teammates for not sharing the ball enough.