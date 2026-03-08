Jaylen Brown admits why he’s not the NBA’s best two-way player

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is a man confident in his abilities. But he’s also true enough to himself to admit that, all things considered, he’s not the best two-way player in the NBA.

During a recent Twitch stream, Brown gave an intriguing take on being the league’s top two-way player, while also admitting he isn’t, as he acknowledged the existence of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

“When I say I’m the best two-way player in the league, it’s not counting Wemby,” the former NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Brown said.

“Wemby don’t count. He’s not even human.”

Indeed, Wembanyama is an otherworldly basketball talent. There have been several basketball unicorns before him, but Wembanyama looks and plays like he belongs on a whole different level.

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama can handle the ball like a guard and score from anywhere on the floor. Defensively, he’s a menace. He’s just in his third season in the NBA, but he’s already led the league twice in blocks.

Brown is certainly not the only NBA star who thinks highly of Wembanyama, and he and the Celtics will have to deal with the former No. 1 overall pick soon. Boston is scheduled to face the Spurs on Tuesday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.