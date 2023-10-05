Damian Lillard files for divorce days after trade to Bucks

Damian Lillard is going through some major changes right now.

Court documents revealed this week that the star NBA point guard Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay’La Lillard on Oct. 2, per Sophie Peel of Willamette Week. The filing cited “irreconcilable differences” between the two that ultimately caused “the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.” Lillard reportedly made the filing in Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon City, Ore.

You can read Peel’s full report on the divorce filing here.

The couple were college sweethearts at Weber State University and share three young children together. They married in Sept. 2021 after over a decade of dating. Kay’La had largely kept out of the spotlight but shared some memorable viral moments with her husband as recently as last year.

The seven-time All-Star Lillard was just traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sept. 27, ending a lengthy 11-year tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers. As such, the timing indicates that Lillard filed for divorce a mere five days later. While the filing reportedly suggests that the couple had been living apart since at least December of last year, it is clear that Lillard is navigating through multiple big life changes this offseason.