Pregnant wife of former NBA star gets attacked by shark

The wife of 14-year NBA veteran Danilo Gallinari was recently attacked by a shark and lived to tell the tale.

Gallinari’s wife, Eleonora Boi, was swimming at a beach in Puerto Rico when she claimed to have had a scary encounter with a baby shark. Boi was rushed to the hospital and needed immediate surgery after apparently getting bitten in the leg.

The 39-year-old sports journalist shared some details about the incident in an Instagram post made on Friday.

“I never thought I could get attacked by a shark and I was near the shore and on a super crowded beach,” Boi wrote in Italian, translated by Instagram. “Thankfully me and my baby are fine, I was rushed to the rescue and the surgery to fix my poor bruised leg went well. Now I just have to recover from the great scare and try to forgive the great friend who betrayed me.”

Despite her brush with danger, Gallinari’s wife still managed to make light of the situation. She joked that the baby shark would be “hearing from my lawyers soon.”

Boi also thanked her husband, who was by her side throughout the ordeal. Boi is currently pregnant with their third child. The couple missed a Bad Bunny concert because of the incident.

Gallinari played for eight different NBA teams in a career that spanned 14 seasons. He was best known for his time with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across six seasons with the Nuggets.

Gallo last suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023-24 season. He currently plays for the Vaqueros de Bayamón in Puerto Rico.