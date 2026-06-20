Everyone said the same thing about Angel Reese’s WNBA record

Angel Reese set a new WNBA record on Saturday, but most basketball fans were not terribly impressed.

Reese became the fastest player ever to reach 1,000 rebounds in league history in the Atlanta Dream’s 113-96 win over the Indiana Fever. She achieved the mark in just 79 games, beating the previous mark by Tina Charles, who needed 89 games to do so.

This was not enough to earn the respect of social media commentators, though. Many quickly brought back the “mebounds” narrative, and joked that Reese only has as many rebounds as she does because she misses so many shots.

It's extra special because 700 of them were from her missed shots pic.twitter.com/9RxwOfrNlj — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) June 20, 2026

How many of those are from her own missed layups? — Desert Dweller (@IvysDad522) June 20, 2026

Reese has long been criticized for what have become called “mebounds,” which is shorthand for her bolstering her numbers by rebounding her own misses. The Atlanta Dream forward has largely been dismissive of that narrative, and even took advantage of its popularity by making some money off of the reputation.

For whatever it’s worth, Reese scored 18 points on 7/14 shooting to go with her eight rebounds in Saturday’s win.

Reese has been racking up these sorts of records lately. There is no denying her rebounding prowess, and is averaging 12.2 boards per game so far this season. On the other hand, the occasional issues on offense still pop up, limiting her upside.