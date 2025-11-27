Internet reacts to Darvin Ham’s amazing NBA Cup streak finally ending

The generational run is finally over for Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham.

Ham and the Bucks faced off on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat for an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. While Milwaukee, playing without star player Giannis Antetokounmpo (adductor), put up a tough fight, it was Miami who walked away with the 106-103 victory in the end.

The loss by the Bucks ended an incredible streak in the NBA Cup for Ham. He had previously gone a perfect 16-0 in NBA Cup play … until Wednesday’s defeat to the Heat.

Take a look at some of the best reactions over X to Ham’s hard-to-believe streak finally coming to an end.

MIAMI HEAT JUST GAVE DARVIN HAM HIS FIRST EVER NBA CUP LOSS



WE BROKE THE STREAKpic.twitter.com/1aBqlNP8zU — (@WadexFlash) November 27, 2025

Rest in Peace Darvin Ham’s perfect Cup record — FreakSZN (@GiannisJumper) November 27, 2025

Darvin ham has finally lost a NBA cup game pic.twitter.com/ja2GQ1fQ8P — NoseBleeds (@NoseBleedsSport) November 27, 2025

the miami heat broke darvin hams 16 game win streak in the nba cup https://t.co/7cJNmueQcy pic.twitter.com/ogQ4E8UI4x — ⁶ (@HeatMovin) November 27, 2025

Ham was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23 when they went undefeated en route to winning the inaugural NBA Cup (which was then still known as the NBA In-Season Tournament). After getting fired by the Lakers in 2024, Ham then became the lead assistant coach for the Bucks under head coach Doc Rivers.

Last season, it was the Bucks who went undefeated to win the NBA Cup, extending Ham’s perfect streak even further (and inspiring Ham tournament invincibility jokes). Milwaukee then won their first two games of NBA Cup play this season … before Wednesday’s loss to Miami.

The Bucks have had a tough season overall, now sitting at 8-11 after the defeat (11th in the East). But as for Ham, he may soon be getting an opportunity elsewhere to return to the NBA head coaching ranks.