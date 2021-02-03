DeMar DeRozan had funny reaction to Fred VanVleet breaking his record

DeMar DeRozan had a funny reaction to Fred VanVleet’s big game on Tuesday night.

VanVleet went for a franchise record 54 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 123-108 win over the Orlando Magic. DeRozan, who played for Toronto from 2009-2018, was the previous record holder with 52 points scored in 2018.

DeRozan tweeted his congratulations to VanVleet while also taking a friendly jab at his longtime teammate Kyle Lowry.

“Congrats to my brotha Freddy V! Kyle old a– couldn’t do it. Glad you did champ! Been telling you!” DeRozan said on Twitter (edited by LBS for profanity).

That’s a really friendly spirit from DeRozan, who doesn’t seem at all bothered by his record being broken. The feeling in Toronto was positive all around.

VanVleet said one of his joys was his teammates being happier for him than he was for himself.

Highlight of VanVleet's night? "Celebrating with my teammates and seeing them be happier for me than I am for myself. They were more excited all night than I was, and that's a testament to this team, this group, the direction we're going, and the love we have for one another" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 3, 2021

The Raptors are having a down season at 9-12, but VanVleet gave them a big moment to celebrate.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0