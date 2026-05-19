Spurs get encouraging update on De’Aaron Fox for Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs may be getting De’Aaron Fox back in the Western Conference Finals sooner rather than later.

The Spurs were missing the All-Star point guard in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to ankle soreness. Fox had hurt his ankle in Game 4 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tweaked it again in San Antonio’s closeout Game 6 win. Fox gave it a go in the hours before tipoff before being ruled out.

According to Andscape’s Marc Spears, there is “optimism” that Fox will be available for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

There is optimism that Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury, will play in Game 2, sources said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 19, 2026

The Spurs were able to withstand Fox’s absence in Game 1, with his backcourt mates Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper picking up the slack in a 122-115 double overtime victory. It helped that Victor Wembanyama looked superhuman throughout his 41-point, 24-rebound effort.

While the Spurs stole Game 1, the young team was clearly missing Fox’s veteran presence at times. Castle, who served as the team’s primary ball-handler, dished out 11 assists but also committed a career-high 11 turnovers.

With Fox’s return in Game 2 looking likely, the Spurs have a golden opportunity to go up 2-0 in the series before even playing a game in San Antonio.