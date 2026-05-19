Fans baffled by Victor Wembanyama’s bizarre hit on Alex Caruso late in Game 1

Victor Wembanyama put himself in a precarious position during crunch time of the Western Conference Finals series opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder .

The San Antonio Spurs star rammed into Alex Caruso with his team holding possession and a 94-92 lead in the final two minutes of regulation at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Wembanyama was called for an offensive foul that was later reviewed to see whether it should be upgraded to a flagrant foul.

While the foul eventually stood as a regular offensive foul, several fans and media members alike were left wondering why Wembanyama would once again put his playing status at risk with a reckless foul.

What is Wemby doing? He does some really immature things. — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) May 19, 2026

What was Wemby just doing? Strange play — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 19, 2026

I dunno, Caruso flopped but also what is wemby doing with his shoulder into his chest pic.twitter.com/CewCbmMwML — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) May 19, 2026

Wembanyama got himself ejected in the first half of Game 4 of the Spurs’ second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves . The Frenchman threw an elbow at T-Wolves big man Naz Reid that warranted a flagrant penalty 2.

When you have such a freakish physique as Wembanyama does, it may be much harder to control your limbs than we realize. Wemby may have also let his frustration get the best of him, as Caruso was badgering him all game long.

Despite the momentary scare, Wembanyama more than redeemed himself down the stretch. He went off for 41 points and 24 rebounds in a thrilling 122-115 double overtime victory for the Spurs.